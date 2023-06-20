Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.83. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

