Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.83. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

