Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

