McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

