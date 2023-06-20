CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 618 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

