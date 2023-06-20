Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average is $365.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

