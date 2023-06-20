667 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

