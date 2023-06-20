PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

