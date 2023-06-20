HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

