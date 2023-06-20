Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of PG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.