Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.