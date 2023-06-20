The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

