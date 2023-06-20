Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,731 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

PG stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

