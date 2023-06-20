The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. The stock has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
