Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG)
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.