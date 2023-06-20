Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

