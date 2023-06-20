Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $639.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $40.58.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

