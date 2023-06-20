Asset Management Resources LLC Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Asset Management Resources LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,493.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,568.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,488.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,959.58 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

