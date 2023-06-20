The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

NYSE:GS opened at $338.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.20 and a 200-day moving average of $342.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.