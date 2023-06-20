360 Financial Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

360 Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

MTUM stock opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.97.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

