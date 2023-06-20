Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

