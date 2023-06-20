Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,879,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 132,301 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

