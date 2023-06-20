Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $956,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFV stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.