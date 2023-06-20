Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

