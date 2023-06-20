Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

