Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

