BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.