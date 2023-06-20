Profit Investment Management LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

