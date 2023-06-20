Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

