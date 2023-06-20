Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

NYSE:MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

