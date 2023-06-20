Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

