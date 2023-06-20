Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $407.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.28 and its 200 day moving average is $403.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

