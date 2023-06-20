iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

