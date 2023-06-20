Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $347.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

