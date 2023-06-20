Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $211.76 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average of $176.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,150 shares of company stock worth $141,073,537 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

