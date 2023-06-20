iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 11.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

