Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after acquiring an additional 296,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

