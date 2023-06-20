464 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

