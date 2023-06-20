Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 633 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

COP stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

