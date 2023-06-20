Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

