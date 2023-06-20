First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 817 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

