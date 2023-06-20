Thomasville National Bank Purchases 135 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 72,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

