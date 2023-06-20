Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.