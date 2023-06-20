FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,600 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

