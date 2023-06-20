First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

