Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

