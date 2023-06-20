Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BA opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.46. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

