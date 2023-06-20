Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

