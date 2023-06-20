Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 374.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

