Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

