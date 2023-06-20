Lam Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lam Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after acquiring an additional 714,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

